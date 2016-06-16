Ten Campus Attractions

10 NC A&T Campus Attractions This is a list of some of the attractions on the campus of North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University.

The A&T Four Statue On February 1st, 1960 in Greensboro, North Carolina, four A&T freshmen students, Ezell Blair, Jr. (Jibreel Khazan), Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil & David Richmond walked downtown and “sat – in” at the whites–only lunch counter at Woolworth’s. They refused to leave when denied service and stayed until the store closed. cite: http://www.library.ncat.edu/resources/archives/four.html

ROTC Plane Another beautiful site is the United States Air Force plane, located in front of Moore’s gym student center. This replica of a USAF fighter jet is a tribute to pay homage to the men and women in arms.

The Clock Tower A campus is not complete without a clock tower. This is a new attraction just added this year. The quote inscribed on the tower reads “Look back, Reach back, and always Lean forward.

Aggie Stadium Our 21,500-seat stadium is also home to the Irwin Belk Olympic track. Deigned by architect and alumnus W Edward Jenkins. Open in 1981, the stadium features a Jospeh and Kathleen Bryan Fitness and Wellness center.

Progress Progress, a sculpture by artist Richard Hunt, was unveiled in the plaza of the General Classroom Building on May 7th, 2004 . A common theme of Mr. Hunt’s demonstrated in his creations is freedom and the unique fusion of the spiritual and the material. cite: http://www.library.ncat.edu/resources/archives/history.html

The Plots-Beta Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Now that we have covered some historical landmarks, let’s travel to a few of the plots. On March 23, 1929, the Beta Epsilon Chapter at the A. and T. College at Greensboro was established. The plot is located in front of Murphy Hall. cite: http://www.betaepsilon1929.org/about/chapter-history/

Mu Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc On March 27, 1927, the Mu Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi was established on the campus of North Carolina A&T College. This plot is located right across the street from Murphy Hall.

Alpha Nu Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc On April 14, 1933 the Alpha Nu Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, inc was established. It is located in the back of Murphy Hall.

Crosby Hall Last, but certainly not least, we cannot forget our own department. Crosby Hall is named after John O. Crosby, the first president of our great institution. Crosby Hall is home to the Journalism and Mass Communications Department., constructed in 1970.