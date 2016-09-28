Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ is black and necessary

By Shantel Chung

Register Reporter

After leaving the scene for a few years, rapper and actor Donald Glover returns to television with his new show ‘Atlanta’ on FX. ‘Atlanta’ debuted earlier this month, and it is the next must-watch

television series.

All in all, this show offers something different than the usual. It is honest, real, and comical all at once. The show features real situations, emotions, and people.

It is something everyone can relate to.

The authenticity, the witty humor, and the focus on a culture that we often don’t get to see outside of music videos or stereotypes is what makes ‘Atlanta’ great.

Donald Glover, also known as rapper Childish Gambino, shows what life in Atlanta is really like in his new comedy.

Atlanta, Georgia has been known as a wealthy city for African Americans, but “Atlanta” succeeds at providing a more realistic side of the African-American community.

Glover is a writer for the show and also stars as its protagonist, Earnest.

We take a journey with Earn through the streets of Atlanta, learning about his life and his journey to the top of the underground rap scene.

Earn is a Princeton University college dropout who works a minimum-wage job, has a young daughter, and lives with the mother of his child, Van, who is played by Zazie Beetz.

Life’s been difficult for Earn, until he sees his cousin’s new music video, “Paper Boi” as portrayed by Brian Tyree Henry.

In the first episode, Earn’s main goal is to become a part of his cousin’s music career.

His cousin, known in the streets as “Paper Boi,” is making a huge name for himself in the hood with his music. Earn sees this as an opportunity to turn his life around and wants to manage his cousin.

Glover gives the audience a glimpse into the ‘Atlanta’ rap scene, makes us laugh, and addresses important social issues going on in the African-American community.

In the first three episodes, Atlanta has already addressed issues on police brutality, mental health issues, and hip-hop’s influence on the youth.

‘Atlanta’ shows us what it’s like to be black and below the middle class in 2016.

Overall, Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) is making power moves this year in music and television. He has also managed to hire an all-black writer staff for Atlanta, which is amazing.

The show is being released at such an important time in our society. “Atlanta” airs Tuesdays on FX