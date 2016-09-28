Fashion Killers

By Brodrick Williams

Register Reporter

Rihanna

Rihanna, 28, the Barbadian mega star’s first, middle, and last name is fashion. We all love to see ‘Bad Gal RiRi’ in her infamous instagram pictures when it comes to style. Rihanna has a collaboration with Puma, where she has her only collection called FENTYXPUMA on Wednesday, September 28, Rihanna will present her Spring/Summer 2017 Fenty x Puma collection during Paris Fashion Week. The show will livestream exclusively on TIDAL at fenty.tidal.com

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor, 25, first lady of G.O.O.D Music, Kanye West’s record label. Taylor made her most recent mark recently on the grand premiere of West’s music video ‘Fade’. Taylor was featured in a couple of shows during NYFW such as Yeezy Season 4, HBA (Hood By Air), Baja East, Vera Wang, and Kith.

Kanye West

Kanye West, 39, CEO/President of G.O.O.D music, is respectfully one of the biggest names in fashion today. With his hit collection YEEZY and numerous collaborations with many designers, Kanye inspires people from around the world with his everlasting sense of fashion! His wife Kim Kardashian-West is known as the world’s biggest fashion icon. Kanye was named GQ magazine’s best dressed male in 2015.

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams, 43, creator of ‘i am OTHER’, Pharrell’s multimedia creative collective and record label. Pharrell also has a contract with Adidas with his infamous super color adidas. His recent release ‘Human Race’ recently made the world stop with his innovative style.