Golf team makes historic debut

By Dominique Moody

Sports Editor

The North Carolina A&T women’s golf team made history this month. The first ever golf tournament was completed on Tuesday September 13, 2016 at the par-72, 6,178-yard Drake Creek Golf Course hosted by Murray State. The two-day tournment consisted of 54-hole event, Aggie Athletics’ newest varsity program finished 10th.

The lady Aggies made steady improvement throughout their inaugural competition. As a team, the Aggies shot a 54-hole total of 987 (123-over par). Their best round came on Tuesday’s third round when the Aggies shot 30-over par 288.

Junior Jill “J.C.” Harvison finished Day 1 tied for 40th place before shooting a final-round even par 72 to finish tied for 19th. Harvison was only one of seven golfers on Tuesday to shoot par or below.

Western Kentucky won the event after shooting 22-over par. They were followed in the Top-5 by Murray State (B), Akron, Murray State and Southern Illinois. Individually, Western Kentucky’s Mary Joiner won the tournament by shooting a 217 (1-over par).

Junior Sofia Alvarez also had her best day on Tuesday. She shot 75 to finish the tournament and tied for 33rd with a total of 235.

N.C. A&T will play close to home for their next tournament as they play in the UNC Greensboro Starmount Invitational Oct. 3-4 at Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro.