Greensboro celebrates with the Tate Street Festival

By Dante Miller

Yard Editor

The annual Tate Street Festival continues to celebrate art and culture of the Piedmont region once again this year on Sept. 18.

The event took place right outside the UNCG – University of North Carolina at Greensboro – with a variety of restaurants such as Chipotle, Subway, and New York Pizza within the area.

Stretching only on one side of the street, it was easy for residents to see all the vendors, explore what the artist or entrepreneur had to offer and continue on with the day.

The free festival provided a nice outing for the residents who have children to explore and pets to roam. Some vendors such as Caroline or Change provided coloring sheets for the children to color as they visited different vendors.

There was live music performed by various local musicians. These musicians performed diverse genres such as indie, funk, and rock. The music selection was abundant and fitting for the festival.

This year, the festival had more than 60 plus vendors who were selling, jewelry, clothing, art, photography, and even body paintings.

Despite the heat some residences displayed joy as they passed by the different types of vendors.

A new Greensboro resident, Charlisa Goodridge said about the festival, “I thought it was fairly boring,” said Goodridge. However, she did see think of the great details of the fair. “Even though it was boring, I still thought the festival was nice. It was a good outing, and I like some of the music that was played today.” She continued by stating, “I really like the guitars that I saw and the jewelry as well.”

One of those vendors was Gregory Musgrove Custom Guitars, who creates unique guitars out of a great number of items like a PlayStation One and a Cigar Box. It states on his company website that he was inspired by banjos and old time blues.

“First you have to reconstruct the insides with wood and then you go on from there honestly.” He commented that most of his guitars are made from oak wood and that due to the unique structure of the guitars, more than likely they will not be normal six stringed guitars. Musgrove then demonstrated its unique sound as he played to the residence, the people seemed at awe of his performance and unique creations.

Another vendor was the UNCG theatre department showcasing a musical play about an African American maid who takes change from the pockets of her employers after she does laundry.

This event attempted to reveal the many talents of the area, and it did, providing a peaceful and welcoming atmosphere for the community.

During the festivals, vendors also took the opportunity to share events that will take place in the near future.