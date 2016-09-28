Hampton vs N.C. A&T Preview

By Dominique Moody

Sports Editor

The North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s football team is ready for the prime time matchup against Hampton University. The Aggies are recovering from a hard-fought 58-21 loss against Tulsa University at H. A. Chapman Stadium.

The Aggies have won their last two following a bye week. The Aggies defeated Hampton Univesity 45-31 last year. A tradition that the football hopes to continue this year.

The Hampton Pirates are heading into Aggieland coming off a win against Howard, 34-7 tomorrow Thursday, Sep. 27 at 2p.m. at Aggie Stadium. The Pirates dominated the MEAC rival 34-7. In the third quarter, the Pirates exploded, putting up 24 unanswered points on the scoreboard.

The Aggies are beginning a two game home stance before going on the road to face Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 13, 2016 and Howard University on Oct. 22, 2016. Last year, the Aggies were 5-1 on the road.

The Aggies are 4-1 in the MEAC openers under head coach, Rod Broadway. Broadway is in his seventh season at A&T and has picked up 2 championships in the past two seasons. Last year, Broadway picked up his 100th career coaching victory.

This will be the debut of the football team’s gold color rush jerseys. The Aggies will play live on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. in Aggie Stadium.