Homeless Aggie update

By Dante Miller

Yard Editor

After the “Homeless Aggie” story was published, more details were published,it came to the attention of The A&T Register that many facts stated by a source were incorrect.

We now know the Zaquan Campbell is settled in an off campus apartment.

Officials with Housing and Residence Life want to relay to students that every student who was once living in a hotel is now staying in a residence hall, and each member of the office works hard to put a student in a bed.

“When we open up the portal for the students to apply for housing, no matter the number of applicants, it is our obligation to find the students a bed.

Even if we receive 3000 applications, it is our job to find 3000 beds,”said Executive Director Linda Inman

The process of moving students into a residence hall starts in March of the previous semester.

Students are able to go online and apply to the residence hall of their choosing. The window of the process begins March 18 to March 24.

However, applicants were not declined after the 24th of March.

The students who applied during this window and paid their fee are placed into a category called “housing selection numbers.”

The students are placed in a residence hall according to their grade point averages and the day they choose to apply.

“Let’s say a student was the first student to apply to a residence hall and this student has a 2.0 GPA.

Then on that same day a student who has a 4.0 GPA applies but they applied at the end of the day.

The student who has the 4.0 GPA will be chosen over the student with a 2.0,” said Assistant Director Jermaine Foye

The employees of Housing and Residence Life also want to point out that even if a student does not receive the residence hall they want, there is still another room they can apply for.

“If a student applied for a single in the Aggie Village but did not receive the dorm, they are still able to apply for another room.

Student at times neglect the other rooms that are available because they didn’t get the room that they wanted but there’s still a room for them to go to,” said Foye.

As stated before, Housing and Residence Life does not decline students if they have passed the application date; however, these students will most likely be placed on a waiting list.

They will then receive an email instructing them to go to Aggie Village Five in August to figure out the situation.

During this time, students are then notified if they have received a campus room or not.

If they have not received a campus room, students are then placed into hotel rooms.

Students placed into a hotel are only waitlisted students.

This year more than eighty students found themselves at Aggie Village Five on August 16.

Sixty of those students were either placed in a campus bed or a hotel bed, but they were not homeless.