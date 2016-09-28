Interview job couture

By Dominique Faison

Register Reporter

With a new job or internship on the line it is vital that you dress the part as well as impress various employers.

Some may have a wardrobe equipped with work-appropriate attire, ready for the work place.

Everyone has to build a wardrobe from scratch, or very close to it.

Business professional style guides are designed to advocate proper business attire in the workplace as well as other networking events.

Listed below are a couple of quick tips you could use as you enter your professional career.

Ladies

Do’s…

•Business suits

•Skirts: the length should hit just above the knee or below.

•Slacks: Nicely pressed, not too tight.

•Dresses: Worn alone or with a suit jacket or blazer.

Dont’s…

•Too many accessories.

•Over fashionable shoes: The focal point is the face not the feet.

•Over-sized handbags .

•Large hoop earrings.

Men

Do’s …

•Match your belt with your shoes

•Have a nice well-pressed dress shirt

•Clean and pressed dress slacks

•Polished dress shoes

Dont’s

• White socks

•Wrinkled clothing

•Casual pants

•Casual leather shoes