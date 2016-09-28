Paging the Chanel’s

By Janay Boone

Managing Editor

In the Scream Queens season 2 premiere, we said sayonara to Sorority Row and hello to a hospital purchased by former Dean Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis) who wants to fill it with former students and a couple of new hires. Those new and handsome hires include icy Dr. Cassidy Cascade (Taylor Lautner) and Dr. Brock Holt (John Stamos aka Uncle Jesse).

The season premiere, “Scream Again,” takes place several years after the season one finale. Much like the premiere of the first season, this week’s episode kicked off with a tragic death.

This time around, the murder took place at a hospital Halloween party circa 1985. After a pregnant woman asked one of the doctors to perform an emergency operation on her husband, the surgeon decided to quickly do away with him and get back to enjoying the party. His plan? He and an accomplice threw the unconscious patient into the nearby swamp. To cover his tracks and keep his identity a secret, the physician tossed his costume – a mask and cloak – into the toxic depths; and thus, the Green Meanie was born.

In the wake of her fame, Munsch apparently decided to become a doctor to use her power to reform the health care system. Munsch’s decides to open up C.U.R.E. Hospital, but she’s definitely got a lot more on her agenda than saving people. She’s also been chatting up the new no-nonsense nurse (portrayed by Kirstie Alley), later telling her to keep pushing the Chanels because she has plans for them.

As straight-laced as that sounds, she acted pretty sketchy throughout the episode. Everyone is in a completely different place, though it is still delightfully awful. Now that med school is officially in session, it’s time to roll up our sleeves and scrub in.

Part of Munsch’s plan involved hiring Zayday (Keke Palmer), who has been working her way through medical school. The Dean promised to help her former pupil pay for medical school as long as she came and worked for her. Of course, three doctors isn’t enough to run the facility, so the leading lady also brought Chanel (Emma Roberts), Chanel No. 3 (Billie Lourd), and Chanel No. 5 (Abigail Breslin) into the fold.

However, instead of devoted medical students, Chanel got her phlebotomist license, No. 3 worked at a sperm donor clinic, and No. 5 worked the front desk at the dentist’s office. Because of their work in the field, Munsch seized the opportunity, hired them and put them through medical school. As Chanel aptly put it towards the end of the episode, “With the power of the internet, anyone can be an MD.”

The girls’ new life took a turn for the worse when they were quickly put on academic probation for delivering insensitive comments about the werewolf patient. During their time off, Chanel and the other two girls devised a plan to help find her cure before Zayday could. With the help of Dr. McDreamy…I mean, Holt…Chanel was able to beat Zayday to the punch and solve the patient’s excess hair issue.

The treatment, however, ended up working a bit too well, and the young lady ended up completely bald. Not to worry, as the Chanels entered phase two of the procedure: makeover! Like Hester’s transformation last year, the trio took the troubled girl to the next level with some good old-fashioned makeup, a stylish wig, and a set of false lashes.

The fun came to an end when Chanel No. 5 was left to watch over the patient during the graveyard shift. To relax her and keep her skin from peeling, No. 5 treated the patient – and herself—to hydrotherapy. Because the devices locked after the pair got in, they weren’t able to defend themselves or run away when the Green Devil showed up to annihilate them to the tune of The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby.” After lopping off the former were-woman’s head, the killer turned to Chanel No. 5 and raised his weapon before the credits rolled.

Scream Queens looks like it’s back with more of the same, but that’s perfectly okay and means there is excitement and insanity ahead. The creators made the right decisions with the characters they chose to bring back, and so far, they have only enhanced the cast with the new additions.