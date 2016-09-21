Reflection Pool meet-up to reflect recent deaths

By Jana Shaw & Dante Miller

Editor-in-Chief & Yard Editor

*UPDATED*

Aggies are joining in the efforts to draw attention to the loss of black lives at the hands of police.

Keith Lamont Scott, 43, of Charlotte was shot by a police officer in Charlotte on Tuesday. Scott died. Both Scott and the officer involved, 26-year-old Brentley Vinson, are African American.

Chief Kerr Putney of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Scott was armed.

Sixteen officers and a great number of protesters were hurt as both sides clashed in the hours after the news of Scott’s death was made public.

Mr. A&T Jeffron Smalls Tweeted that students will be reflecting on Scott’s death and other deaths tonight at 10 at the Reflection Pool on campus near the Aggie Villages.

Smalls issued a statement of condolence on behalf of the Greene Administration.

According to the Washington Post, 164 African American males have been shot and killed by police in 2016 and 62 officers have been identified in these cases. Eight African American males in North Carolina have been killed in 2016; three of those cases were in Charlotte. The survey can be found here, https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/national/police-shootings-2016/

Full coverage of the reflection as well as other events following the shooting will be posted to ncatregister.com. Tune in to Facebook and Twitter for any other updates.