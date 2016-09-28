T.I targets police brutality with his new single ‘War Zone’

By Patrick Battle

Earlier this month, Tip “T.I.” Harris released the first single from his new EP “Us or Else” that touched the black community.

The song titled “War Zone” speaks from a black man’s perspective when it comes to the reoccurring incidents of police brutality in the country. T.I. really expresses his views about these incidents on this track.

He speaks specifically on incidents such as Michael George Smith Jr., Trayvon Martin, and the mass shooting that occurred at the church in South Carolina.

The song begins with a sample of a church organ, adding that southern gospel sound. The first words from T.I. make up the hook to the song:

“Can’t you see we livin’ in a war zone?

Guess you don’t notice when you livin’ in it

Like every weekend it’s a man down

Ain’t got no pity for the innocent so I’ma represent it

Dedicated, tell ‘em,”Hands up, can’t breathe

Hands up, can’t breathe

Hands up, can’t breathe”

Hands up, can’t you see we livin’ in a war zone?”

This song definitely has been given the attention and credit to become the next anthem of the black community. T.I. followed up the song with a very attention-grabbing visual.

The video to the song reconstructs the incidents of Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, and Philando Castle with white victims and black cops. The video was a message to those who say “All Lives Matter” in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. T.I. spoke to NBC News about the video saying, “We wanted to give ‘the other side’ — and when I say the ‘other side’ I don’t mean police, I don’t mean white people, I mean people who think we’re just overreacting, the ‘All Lives Matter’ people – we wanted to give them the least amount of ammunition to oppose our message.”

T.I. is surely looking to stand up for his community with this next project. T.I.’s entire “Us Or Else” EP speaks on the injustices in America toward the black community as it was inspired by the Black Lives.