IMC prepares for collegiate competition

By Shyahna Mills

Contributor

The IMC/Advertising Class (College of Business & Economics) at North Carolina A & T State University is participating in a global collegiate competition entitled: Peer to Peer–Challenging Extremism. The students designed an integrated marketing communication plan to counter the negative narrative of those imposing violent extremism.

The program is titled, “Let Your Heart Speak.” Created by the IMC/Advertising Class (MKTG338) known as S.A.V.E. (Students Against Violent Extremism). By incorporating multiple IMC strategies such as advertising, public relations, events marketing, students can use their marketing knowledge to solve real world problems, like combating violent extremism.

The IMC/Advertising Class is on a mission to educate the “silent majority” of students on ways to combat violent extremism.” The event will take place on November 10,2016 in the Haynes-Taylor YMCA gym from 1:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. The IMC/Advertising Class will have giveaways, guest speakers, food and performances. If you would like more information about the event, please refer to our Facebook/Instagram page @heartsnowspeaking.