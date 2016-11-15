Memorial For Fallen Aggies

Article by Marilyn Parker

Members of the Student Government Association, faculty and staff, and Chancellor Martin gathered at the Deese clock tower to celebrate the lives of fallen Aggies. Those who attended brought tokens to honor those lost students, and were given the opportunity to reflect on the past. SGA President, Jordan Greene, moderated the event, and there was also a moment of silence and prayer given by Pastor Joseph Frierson of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro. Five students passed away this year but have not been forgotten, especially in the minds of those at the memorial. “One thing I want us to reflect on is that these individuals fought a good fight and they have kept the faith, no matter the situation, no matter the predicament, “said Frierson.

Of those five students, two passed away in the middle of the semester. Alisia Dieudonne, 19, and Ahmad Campbell, 20, were killed at a house party near A&T’s campus. After a month of investigating, authorities have yet to find the person who murdered the two students. To keep students safe, the university has had several meetings with the local police department and surrounding apartment complexes. A&T has also advised its students to download the LiveSafe app that allows GPS tracking and other safety features. “I believe that the app has been beneficial so far and hopefully it won’t just stop with the LiveSafe app but that there will be more methods and strategies to keep our students safe,” said Greene.

The ceremony ended with Chancellor Martin challenging those in attendance to reflect on their friendships and all the times they spent with fallen Aggies. He urged them to honor them while on campus and “to look to the future as we engage with one another in our lives.’

Lives lost include Ahmad Campbell, Kiara McDaniel, Walter Moore, Alisia Dieudonne, and Asante Perkins.