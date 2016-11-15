Tinashe surprises her fans with her new mixtape ‘Nightride’

While her fans have been patiently waiting for her upcoming sophomore album already titled ‘Joyride’, Tinashe surprised her fans by releasing a mixtape ‘Nightride’ on November 4th. The mixtape contains 15 tracks total. Track 6 entitled “Company” was released back in September. She also released tracks 11 and 12 titled “Ride of Your Life” and “Party Favors.” According to HotNewHipHop.com, the implication is that RCA didn’t deem these songs ‘strong’ enough for ‘Joyride’, considering their lack of impact on the charts.

‘Nightride’ showcases a different side of Tinashe than what we’re accompanied to. The music sounds very dark but compelling. It’s as if you are taking a journey through the night. Tinashe uses her voice and various sound effects to reel the listener into her fantasy. Although the album sounds like a one night long trip, Tinashe doesn’t forget her sex appeal. She maintains her stance as one of the princesses of R&B.

Along with the 15-track project, Tinashe released a short film as well. The film is only 6 minutes long, but it catches the eye of her audience none the less. It begins with a brief monologue from Tinashe. Following the monologue, it takes us back to her childhood then transitions into dark scenery. It’s almost as if Tinashe is showcasing her growth but at this time in her life she feels stuck in a dark place.

Tinashe’s first project really showcased her beautiful voice, unique style, and her energetic dance moves. With a combination of Janet Jackson, Ciara, and Aaliyah, Tinashe now seems to be experimenting with sound. ‘Nightride’ includes compositions from The Dream, Boi-1da, and Metro Boomin. The project has such a smooth vibe that it can easily be placed on repeat. This project stands out as a great segue into her highly-anticipated ‘Joyride’ album.

Links to stream Tinashe’s ‘Nightride’ and watch her short film are listed below:

http://www.hotnewhiphop.com/stream-tinashe-s-nightride-project-news.25212.html?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVmZmQChVj4