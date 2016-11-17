Veterans Day Tragedy

Article by Tishawna Williams

Another tragedy struck the campus community this past weekend. A student from North Carolina A&T was killed in a car wreck. According to authorities, 21-year-old Caledin Wylupek, was traveling in the wrong direction on I-40 west bound when he crashed head on into an oncoming vehicle. Wylupek died on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville where they are still recovering. The investigation on what caused the accident is still underway.

Wylupek was a junior criminal justice student from Franklin, North Carolina. He served in the United States National Guard and was also apart of the ROTC program. Friends of Wylupeck say they remember him as a funny person who loved playing flag football and spending time with his loved ones.

The funeral for Wylupek will be held at 6:00pm on Thursday, November 17th. The service will take place at Franklin Covenant Church in Franklin, North Carolina. Counselors are available for students in their time of grief. Counseling services is located in Murphy Hall, suite 100.