10 VERY Sexy Books

1. The Sex Chronicles
By Zane:
A titillating collection of short stories revolving around
the sexcapades of Patience James aka Zane,
Maricruz, Lyric, Eboni, and Ana Marie. This book inspired
The Cinemax show, Zane’s Sex Chronicles, the first
urban erotic television show. As always, Zane
gives the reader an inspiring new perspective on
what it means to be a sexually hungry black woman.
2. Dear G Spot
By Zane:
This book is a collection of questions from men and women
in desperate need of sex advice from Zane.
She gives witty advice that
is both insightful and comforting.
3. Addicted/ Addicted with a Twist
By Zane:
Sex addict and successful business woman, Zoe, struggles to
keep her erotic desires from ruining her perfect family.
She finds solace in a therapist and reveals her deceitful tales of lust.
Will Zoe’s insatiable thirst for sex ever be quenched or will
she be the reason her family falls apart?
Three years after the first installment of the series, Zoe is still married
and raising a family with Jason Reynolds. She becomes torn
between being honest with her loved ones or continuing
her lustful affair with a man named “Orpheus” in a hotel.
Will Zoe ever decide if her desires are more
important than her husband and children?
4. Call Me Daddy
By: Jada West
Laine has turned eighteen and her friend takes her out to celebrate
then ditches her. Shortly afterward, a forty-two year
old sexy, rich man named Nick discovers her. The lack of a father figure in Laine’s life leads her to lust over Nick. Will Laine and Nick have sex?
Will she scream out Daddy with a fiery passion?
5. Sexual Healing
By: Allison Hobbs & Cairo
Cruze Fontaine is a tall and handsome self-made millionaire who is
known for giving women the orgasms of a lifetime. Arabia Knight
is known for seeking out rich men through sex. Never has she
been pleased by any of them, until Cruze. Will Cruze satisfy
this sex crazed gold digger?
6. Sex Fiend
By: C. Passion Bates
Patrick Jones is Rachel Collins’ ex of four years but he still knows
how to pull the sex fiend out of her. Rachel’s baby sister
Tracey is a closet sex fiend. However, Rachel’s college roommate
Vanessa has no shame because she knows what she likes and knows she is a sex fiend.
When will everyone else admit they’re sex fiends too?
7. Teach Me (Brie’s Submission Series #1)
By: Red Phoenix
Sir Thane Thomas Davis is about to introduce Brie Bennett to a whole new world of
BDSM (Bondage, Discipline, Dominance, Submission, Sadism, Masochism).
He meets her working in a tiny store and invites Brie Bennett to
his famous school known for the training of submission.
Will Brie Bennett accept his offer? Will she learn the art of BDSM?
8. Fifty Shades of Grey
By: E. L. James
Anastasia Steele interviews a rich and powerful businessman,
Christian Grey. Things begin to escalate as Anastasia increasingly learns
about Christian. She begins to catch feelings for him and while learning he has
an obsession for dominant and submissive sex roles.
Will Anastasia become Christian’s submissive?
9. Night After Night
By: Lauren Blakely
Clay captivates Julia in ways she could have only imagined.
Not only does he fulfill her sexual wants and needs, but
he gave her new ones. Julia only falls more and more into Clay’s
rabbit hole, as they quickly develop a parasitic relationship
consumed with copulation and lies.
10. Sex Love Repeat
By: Alessandra Torre
She is in a relationship with two men who
are aware of the circumstances, yet both of
them co-exist solely for her. Stewart says
because his life is too busy for the commitment of
something more. Paul says he loves
her more than anything. Is this love triangle
as perfect as it sounds?
Alexis Wray
Instagram, SC: wray_alexis
London Thompson
SC:iammikewazoshi