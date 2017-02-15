Breaking News: Armed Robbery on Campus

By Jazmin Gathers

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in January that took place in Aggie Suites parking lot.

In a joint effort between the North Carolina A&T State University Police Department (UPD) and the Greensboro Police Department (GPD), two suspects were arrested. The suspects were charged and transported to the Guilford County Detention Center. They are being held under a $400,000 bond.

If anyone has any information relating to this crime or would like to report another on-campus incident, contact UPD at (336) 334-7675 or dial 911.