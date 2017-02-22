Future releases new LP & announces tour with Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, Young Thug, & A$AP Ferg

Quenci Bradley, Register Contributor

Future has released a multitude of albums and mixtapes over the years, and now he has added to the hype by releasing a new self-title album on February 17.

Prior to releasing the album “Future”, he shared a track list and trailer for the project to give his fans a “sneak-peek”. The album is made up of 17 tracks with no listed features.

In an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, Future stated “I just feel like I wanted to go back to being more underground, just reconnecting with my fans. I don’t want to be attached to What a Time to Be Alive or Dirty Sprite 2. Even though that’s me, but that was something special, that was a moment.

Future believes that this is a different type of album from the rest of his other albums. He continues in the interview to state that “People always try to compare—‘this hotter than this’/ Nah, its two separate things. It’s a different lane. Hopefully, this lane be longer than the lane when I had the driving force to put out those projects. I want this lane to have its own potential to be something that can surpass that.”

Future also acknowledges producers Metro Boomin’ and Southside

Future also announced a stacked tour with Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black titled “Nobody’s Safe Tour” on all dates. On specific he will also add Young Thug and A$AP Ferg.

The tour hits in New Jersey with Young Thug on May 18 at PNC Bank Arts Center following that show is a Brooklyn show on May 19 at Barclays Center. Young or A$AP Ferg will attend the Brooklyn show.

Future will be promoting the new album on the tour.

Track-list:

1. Rent Money

2. Good Dope

3. Zoom

4. Draco

5. Super Trapper

6. POA

7. Mask Off

8. High Demand

9. Outta Time

10. Scrape

11. Im So Groovy

12. Might As Well

13. Poppin’ Tags

14. Massage in My Room

15. Flip

16. When I Was Broke

17. Feds Did a Sweep

Tour Dates:

05-04 Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum$

05-05 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre$*

05-06 New Orleans, LA – Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square$^

05-09 Jackson, MS – Mississippi Coliseum$

05-11 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live$

05-12 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavillion$

05-13 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek$

05-14 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavillion$

05-16 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage$

05-18 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Banks Center$*

05-19 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center$

05-20 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theater$^

05-23 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center$

05-24 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center$

05-25 Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavillion$

05-27 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center$

05-28 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theater$*

05-31 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center$

06-01 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater$

06-02 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater$

06-03 Indianapolis, IN – Klipsch Music Center$

06-04 Kansas City, KS – Sprint Center$

06-07 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place$^

06-09 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena$^

06-10 Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheater$^

06-11 Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Amphitheater$*^

06-13 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center$

06-15 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater$

06-22 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion$

06-23 Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater$*

06-24 Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavillion$^

06-28 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavillion$^

06-29 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater$^

06-30 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena$^

$ with Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black

* with Young Thug

^ with A$AP Ferg