Restaurant Review

By Yakira Love

If you’re looking for an authentic Hispanic restaurant in the Greensboro area, then Kiosco Mexican Grill will provide an amazing dining experience.

Customers fall in love with the fresh taste of their food. Some of the most popular items on the menu include the Fajita Bowl, which includes a choice of beef or chicken and a combination of sides, including guacamole and green peppers on a sizzling skillet.

From lunch specials to dinner deals, Kiosco attracts both N.C. A&T Aggies and UNCG Spartans. Dreginalle Daniels, an A&T Alum, visits the restaurant often. She even introduces her friends, bringing along second-time diner, Leona Lowe.

Some of the women’s favorite items on the menu included the ATP and enchiladas. “It [the food] tastes clean and authentic,” said Lowe. Daniels agreed saying, “It’s a good amount of food for a good price. There is amazing customer service.”

There is a special burrito not listed on the menu but according to the supervisor, Chigo, many people love it. The Diablo Burrito is a mixture of savory and sweet flavors with a choice of shredded pork, beef, steak or chicken, and the filling inside the burrito consists of pineapples, beans, green and hot peppers.

Chigo, Kiosco head supervisor, has worked at this restaurant since it opened six years ago. His favorite item is the tacos, but he claims, “Every item on the menu is the most popular.” The fresh taste of the food, Chigo added, is a result of daily preparations. “Nothing is reused. Every morning we come in and prepare the meats [and] the sides. Everything is fresh [and] new,” he reiterated.

Kiosco Mexican Grill is located at 3011 Spring Garden. They are open from 11a.m until 10p.m Sunday through Thursday and 11a.m until 10:30p.m Friday and Saturday. With five star reviews across the board, Kiosco is well worth the visit.