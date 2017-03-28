Drake and the OVO Firm finally release ‘More Life’

Drake released ‘More Life’ this past Saturday on March 18th. The playlist premiered at 6pm on OVO Sound Radio which operates through Apple Music. The playlist contains a total of 22 songs with a variety of features. These features include London (UK) rappers Skepta & Giggs, OVO artist PartyNextDoor, Young Thug, Quavo, 2 Chainz, and Kanye West and more.

Drake starts ‘More Life’ with somewhat of an aggressive approach. The intro entitled ‘Free Smoke’ is a track that contains hard bass over a repeated sample, similar to ‘Summer Sixteen.’ In this intro, Drake ends all speculations that he and Jennifer Lopez (J-Lo) are dating.

Approaching the end of 2016, Drake and J-Lo both posted a photo together on Instagram as if they were announcing that they were together. In ‘Free Smoke,’ the 6 God states, “I drunk text J-Lo, old number, so it bounce back.” Apparently J-Lo is now dating former professional baseball player Alexander Rodriguez.

Although Drake has stated that his mind is finally in a free state, he doesn’t hesitate to lyrically pull the trigger on rappers who have taken shots at him. Allegedly, Drake takes shots at Kid Cudi, Tory Lanez, Jay Z, and his rival Meek Mill. Out of these subliminal shots, Tory Lanez may have taken the most brutal blow.

Drake gave the fellow Canadian bars on the outro of this playlist entitled ‘Do Not Disturb’ saying, “You overnight celebrity, you one day star, swear I Told You that I’m in this b***h for eternity, I am a reflection of all of your insecurities, behind closed doors, a lot of 6 God worshipping, don’t talk now, ’cause there’s other s**t that’s concernin’ me.”

Drake ends the outro by giving fans a heads up that he will be taking a break for recovery. He also notes that he will be back in 2018 when he raps, “Takin’ summer off, ’cause they tell me I need recovery, maybe gettin’ back to my regular life will humble me, I’ll be back in 2018 to give you the summary, More Life.”

‘More Life’ can be streamed on all major streaming services including Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal. Stream it today!