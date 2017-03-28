Mr & Miss A&T Campaign

By Brandon Wade, contributor

Here, at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Student Government Association elections have graced the campus once again. Two of the open elected positions are Mister and Miss North Carolina A&T State University. The individuals elected into this position serve as the faces of the university as well community service chairs for SGA. On March 15, 2017 students vying to hold these positions took the stage of Harrison Auditorium competing in the 2017 Mister & Miss A&T Pageant. This year they took the campus on a Motown Adventure. At the end, 3 pageant finalists were chosen to continue in the race for Mister and Miss A&T. The contestants still in the running are:

Office of Miss A&T Candidates:

Aniyah Bradsher – Its T.I.M.E to Shine!

Simone Nicholson – Redefining Black Royalty: Land, Body and Soul

Jennifer Wilson – Against all ODDS

Office of Mister A&T Candidates:

Quishun Jenkins – A Cut Above

Ryan Godwin – Back to 1891: Restoring the Essence of Aggie Pride

DreShaun Jarmon – Let’s Build: Destination Innovation

Recently the candidates listed above participated in electoral speeches in the New Academic Class Room Building where they explained their platform more in depth, along with the rest of the candidates running for Student Government Association Executive Board positions. To keep up with elections, you can follow “@ncatsga” on Instagram and Twitter. Winners of the Offices of Mister and Miss A&T will be announced on Wednesday March 29, 2017.