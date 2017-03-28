Rick Ross levels up on his 9th album ‘Rather You Than Me’

Rick Ross came into 2017 with a fresh start. The Miami native released ‘Rather You Than Me’ on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17th). On this album, Rozay did not hesitate to speak his mind. He definitely expresses his thoughts about Birdman on the song entitled ‘Idols Become Rivals’ featuring Chris Rock. The song brings light to Birdman’s alleged shady actions.

These actions include refusing to pay artists and producers, drug usage, and fake jewelry. Ross dug deeper into Birdman’s dirt by comparing Cash Money to a catholic church saying, “Catholic record labels, ni*** gettin’ raped, boy Birdman’s a priest, moans in his synagogue, publishin’ is a sin, repent, forgive me, Lord, shots fired, home invasion out on Palm Isle Red beam detonators, who the bomb now?”

Birdman wasn’t Ross’ only target on this album. On the into entitled ‘Apple of My Eye’ that features Raphael Saadiq, he brings up the Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj situation. Apparently Ross gave Meek Mill advice before his beef with Drake saying, I told Meek, “I wouldn’t trust Nicki, instead of beefin’ with your dog, you just give ’em some distance, we all make mistakes, let’s not be too specific. We like, ‘I rather be a killer than be a statistic’.”

Rick Ross may have arguably released one of his best albums since the beginning of his career. His motivation for this project seems to come from a genuine place that his listeners can relate to. ‘Rather You Than Me’ is available on all streaming platforms. Stream it today!

