Is T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle over?

By Chyrée Counts

In December fans were shocked about the news that rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris filed for divorce from his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

T.I. and Tiny are adored for their 15- year relationship and their reality show, T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle, which shows their lives as married parents raising their blended family of six kids. This is not the first time that rumors of divorce between these two have surfaced. The divorce rumors initially sparked when Tiny was reportedly flirting with retired boxer, Floyd Mayweather. Tiny explained on Instagram that there was nothing going on between her and Mayweather, and her reality show with T.I. returned with a new season on VH1.

This time around, the rumors of divorce are true due to the actions of both parties on their social media pages. In the past couple of months, T.I. and Tiny have confirmed the news of their falling marriage. Tiny recently stopped wearing her wedding ring, and T.I. blamed the divorce-filing on Tiny’s friends. He claims they are jealous of their relationship and Tiny has accused her husband of being with model Bernice Burgos and other women.

When a fan on Instagram commented on Tiny’s page saying, “Bernice be all over your HUSBAND. You are strong woman Tameka cause I would’ve buss tip side his head with a bottle of Hennessy.” Tiny commented back with some harsh words claiming the model gets around. Entertainment media news outlets shed light on the situation, bringing it even more attention.

Bernice Burgos fired back at Tiny’s comments by posting videos where she explained she is not a woman to break up a family, she does not get around, and she is respected by all men.

Since this commotion began, fans have been gossiping about T.I.’s alleged actions and T.I. surprisingly has taken the time to respond back to comments about his marriage and alleged girlfriend. He is not known to comment on his marriage and usually changes the subject or tells others to mind their business, but lately he has been doing the complete opposite. T.I. posted the definition of irreverence on Instagram causing a fan to reply with the definition of alimony, which led to T.I. clapping back.

According to All Hip Hop, T.I. said, “I ain’t tripping, she deserve that” talking about Tiny. T.I. has not denied the allegations of a relationship with Bernice Burgos and has expressed that he would date American model Nicole Murphy.

T.I. and Tiny have not let the drama and their divorce break up their family. They recently celebrated their daughter, Heiress Harris’ baptism and first birthday. With videos and pictures showing the family together, fans are glad to see that T.I. and Tiny can set their differences aside for their children’s sake. Although fans can sense the tension from Tiny, she is admired for staying strong and being a good mother.

People may not know what exactly has caused the marriage to fall apart, but the Harris family has decided to return with a new season this month of T.I and Tiny: The Family Hustle. Per The Shade Room, this will be their last season and the truth about their marriage will finally be told.