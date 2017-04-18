K. Michelle Partners with Jack Daniels.

By James B Williams

Kimberly Michelle Pate – also known as ‘K. Michelle’ – is a Florida A&M University graduate and songstress who recently made history. She is the first African American artist and person to have an endorsement deal with Jack Daniels. K. Michelle has been endorsed by the popular alcoholic brand since December 2014. Earlier this year she announced her collaboration with Jack Daniels to create ‘Southern Peach,’ the newest addition to Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. K. Michelle’s new drink will include the custom gold crown cap which is exclusive to ‘Southern Peach.’

“We are excited to team with K Michelle for Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails, Southern Peach,” said Casey Nelson, brand director.

“K Michelle has been a friend of Jack Daniel’s for quite some time, and we are excited to embark on this new journey together,” Nelson added.

The cocktail drink is released exclusively in the following states WV, NC, SC, GA, TN, FL, MS, AL, AR, TX, MO, IL, and WI. ‘Southern Peach’ will be in stores nationwide starting May 1, 2017.