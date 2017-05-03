NoiaBrittany: A&T’s new student business

By: Brittany Van Pelt

There are many dedicated student entrepreneurs on this campus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. One of the most successful rising businesses is that of sophomore Business Management-Entrepreneurship student, Brittany Bygrave.

Bygrave’s business is called NoiaBrittany. She makes raw, natural Shea butter that has multiple functions, including stretch mark fading and dry skin relief.

“The suffix noia derives from the words, eunoia and meatonia. Eunoia means a well mind/beauty in thinking. Meatonia means a journey in life,” said sophomore Business Management-Entrepreneurship student, Brittany Bygrave.

“Outside of knowing Brittany personally, I believed in her product after trying a sample. I’m relatively new to using Shea butter, and I know it’s difficult to apply in raw form. So I love that her product is not only whipped but scented as well,” said junior Professional Theatre student, Ashton Ross.

“I started my business myself with resources I currently have. I bought ingredients and tested the product mix on myself. I sold my product in my hometown during spring break. The feedback was so amazing that I decided to sell it on my website,” said Brittany Bygrave.

As well as selling her products on her website, Bygrave has an active blog where she comments on multiple aspects of society and business.

According to the “About” section of her website, Bygrave is a believer in the black dollar and its continuous circulation throughout our community.

“Our power is always underestimated. Our dollars are always underestimated. Our businesses are always underestimated. I think there is a lack of unity in our society and recognized power in where consumer’s money is being spent. I think its because we don’t know our economic power within this society,” said Brittany Bygrave.

Black women are becoming the fastest group of growing entrepreneurs in America. Yet, even with this surge of Black entrepreneurial representations, many Black businesses fail to meet the demands of their white counterparts.

“I feel as though people have a habit of being heavily influenced by the media. Most black owned businesses aren’t really represented in commercials or on social media, which can make it harder for people to be interested in supporting them,” said sophomore Information Technology student, Amber Davis.

“I know college students can’t always afford to support everyone because prices can sometimes be too high,” said sophomore Secondary History Education student, Kaylan Winters.

Brittany Bygrave is living her dream through her business, NoiaBrittany. If we could do anything as a campus to show her that we support her and her endeavors, it would be to contribute to her business so she can continue to expand.

“In the future, I see myself in a local store selling my products in the community I’m living in. My next step is to expand my business into a variety of ventures such as scholarships or donation programs,” stated Brittany Bygrave.

It is important for us as students to support our peers in their various business ventures. As we all grow and progress through college, the one thing that continues to unite us is the fact that we all have dreams that we hope to manifest into reality.

“Being an entrepreneur is a full-time job. You are your own founder and CEO, so why not love it? Secure it, make sure it’s your baby and you’re willing to do anything for it. Be passionate because this isn’t a hobby,” said sophomore Business Management-Entrepreneurship student, Brittany Bygrave.

For more information on Brittany and how you can purchase her product, visit: https://www.noiabrittany.com/