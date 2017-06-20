Budget-friendly things to do in Greensboro

By Shelby Graham
Contributor
After a long week of classes, do you ever find yourself wanting something fun to do but you’re short on funds? Trust me you’re not alone. Many students and sometimes even myself find it difficult to find fun things to do that aren’t too harsh on their pockets. Me? I’m a full time college student working full time and I still “ball on a budget.” Here in Greensboro, there are many fun activities to partake in that don’t cost an arm and a leg. Here’s a list of a few. Oh, be sure to check their hours online – things like that may change if it’s storming (and it’s an outside venue).
SPARE TIME: HALF-OFF WEDNESDAYS
- 34 Bowling Lanes, Plus 9 additional Bowling Lanes in Our VIP Boutique Bowling Suite
- Late Night Bowling, Birthday Parties, Leagues & MORE!
- Laser Tag Arena, Arcade, Air Hockey, Earn Points to shop in the Redemtion Store for prizes
- Lunch, Dinner & Late Night Menu, Full Bar with nightly drink specials
Address: 5502 Hornaday Road, Greensboro, NC 27409
Phone: 336-292-5100 (call for hours, other deals)
Website
TRIAD LANES: MONDAY $1 GAMES AND $1 SHOE RENTAL
- Enjoy $1 Bowling games, $1 shoes, & even $1 beer (IF YOU’RE LEGAL) every Monday night from 9pm-1am!
Address: 21 Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407
Phone: 336-292-0181
Website
SKATELAND USA NORTH: ADMIN $5, SKATE RENTAL $2
- Roller Skating, A fun, family activity that is also a good form of aerobic exercise as well.
Address: 3801 N Church St, Greensboro, NC 27405
Phone: 336-621-5632
Website
POBLANO’S MEXICAN BAR & GRILL: $1 TACOS ON TUESDAY
(TIP: Take the HEAT bus to the Friendly Center)
Address: 808 Friendly Center Road, Greensboro, NC 27408
Phone: 336-299-9898
Website
HAM’S (Restaurant): FREE KARAOKE
- Live music every Friday & karaoke every Saturday
Address: 3017 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403
Phone: 336-851-4800
Website
CELEBRATION STATION: $12 UNLIMITED GO KART
Wednesday half-price games
Friday and Saturday after 8 p.m. unlimited rides for $15.99
- Celebration Station’s game room features over one hundred video and redemption games. Our game selection offers something for everyone including air hockey, pool tables, driving games, alley rollers, interactive games, prize cranes and more
- Our go-kart track will get your motor running. You will have a roaring good time challenging your friends, family, or co-workers in a race to the finish line.
Address: 4315 Big Tree Way, Greensboro, NC 27409
Phone: 336-316-0606
Website
GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS: MONEY OFF MONDAYS
The Greensboro Grasshoppers are the Gate City’s home baseball team and offer all sorts of daily specials. Money-off Mondays are a hit, but the weekend fireworks are worth that regular-price $7 ticket, too.
Address: 4315 Big Tree Way, Greensboro, NC 27409
Phone: 336-333-2287
Website