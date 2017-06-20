Budget-friendly things to do in Greensboro

By Shelby Graham

Contributor

After a long week of classes, do you ever find yourself wanting something fun to do but you’re short on funds? Trust me you’re not alone. Many students and sometimes even myself find it difficult to find fun things to do that aren’t too harsh on their pockets. Me? I’m a full time college student working full time and I still “ball on a budget.” Here in Greensboro, there are many fun activities to partake in that don’t cost an arm and a leg. Here’s a list of a few. Oh, be sure to check their hours online – things like that may change if it’s storming (and it’s an outside venue).

SPARE TIME: HALF-OFF WEDNESDAYS

34 Bowling Lanes, Plus 9 additional Bowling Lanes in Our VIP Boutique Bowling Suite

Late Night Bowling, Birthday Parties, Leagues & MORE!

Laser Tag Arena, Arcade, Air Hockey, Earn Points to shop in the Redemtion Store for prizes

Lunch, Dinner & Late Night Menu, Full Bar with nightly drink specials

Address: 5502 Hornaday Road, Greensboro, NC 27409

Phone: 336-292-5100 (call for hours, other deals)

TRIAD LANES: MONDAY $1 GAMES AND $1 SHOE RENTAL

Enjoy $1 Bowling games, $1 shoes, & even $1 beer (IF YOU’RE LEGAL) every Monday night from 9pm-1am!

Address: 21 Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407

Phone: 336-292-0181

SKATELAND USA NORTH: ADMIN $5, SKATE RENTAL $2

Roller Skating, A fun, family activity that is also a good form of aerobic exercise as well.

Address: 3801 N Church St, Greensboro, NC 27405

Phone: 336-621-5632

POBLANO’S MEXICAN BAR & GRILL: $1 TACOS ON TUESDAY

(TIP: Take the HEAT bus to the Friendly Center)

Address: 808 Friendly Center Road, Greensboro, NC 27408

Phone: 336-299-9898

HAM’S (Restaurant): FREE KARAOKE

Live music every Friday & karaoke every Saturday

Address: 3017 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403

Phone: 336-851-4800

CELEBRATION STATION: $12 UNLIMITED GO KART

Wednesday half-price games

Friday and Saturday after 8 p.m. unlimited rides for $15.99

Celebration Station’s game room features over one hundred video and redemption games. Our game selection offers something for everyone including air hockey, pool tables, driving games, alley rollers, interactive games, prize cranes and more

Our go-kart track will get your motor running. You will have a roaring good time challenging your friends, family, or co-workers in a race to the finish line.

Address: 4315 Big Tree Way, Greensboro, NC 27409

Phone: 336-316-0606

GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS: MONEY OFF MONDAYS

The Greensboro Grasshoppers are the Gate City’s home baseball team and offer all sorts of daily specials. Money-off Mondays are a hit, but the weekend fireworks are worth that regular-price $7 ticket, too.

Address: 4315 Big Tree Way, Greensboro, NC 27409

Phone: 336-333-2287

