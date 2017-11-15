Aggie baker starts business

Khadijah Bridgers, a senior journalism and mass communications student, launched her first business, KB Sweet Treats, earlier last month and it has already began to gain attention with many on-campus.

Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Bridgers moved around a lot as a child before settling in Rocky Mount, N.C.

Bridgers starting baking when she was 8 years old. She learned from watching her mother cook and as she got older began to lend a hand in the kitchen as well. Cooking also became a way for her to escape from reality.

“Baking came into play when I moved with my great-grandma in second grade. She was a big baker and made everything from scratch and I watched her,” said Bridgers.

The idea that would become KB Sweet Treats happened relatively overnight for Bridgers. She decided to act immediately on the idea.

“I came up with the concept honestly on a whim. I’m a very impulsive person so if I think of something I have to act right then otherwise I won’t do it,” said Bridgers.

KB Sweet Treats sells cake, cookies, brownies, and pies currently. Eventually, Bridgers hopes to expand her desserts to include cobbler and rice krispies treats. She also plans to purchase an ice cream maker so she can start selling and making her own homemade ice cream.

Prices vary depending on the dessert. Cake slices are $2 or 3 for $5. Cupcakes range in between $2 and $3. Cookies are $2 a piece or 5 for $2. Brownies are 2 for $1 and pie slices are $2 a piece. KB Sweet Treats takes full cake and pie orders upon request. The most popular desserts are the strawberry and honey bunn cake.

Bridgers has many post-graduation goals she aspires to accomplish. She hopes to open her own event planning firm. She also aspires to one day go to culinary school and become a pastry chef.

Bridgers aspires to help other entrepreneurs find their passion and strengths. She encourages other to learn how to believe themselves and become their own hero.

“I pretty much raised myself and showed myself how to be great and I’m still working on it, but I didn’t have the best role models or guidance growing up. So, I had to take it upon myself to be a role model,” said Bridgers.

For more information on Khadijah Bridgers and KB Sweet Treats, follow her Instagram @_kbsweettreats.

This weekend Bridgers will be selling classic faves: strawberry cake, triple chocolate cake, and a classic yellow cake with chocolate frosting. Slices 2 dollars or 3 for 5.