Aggie market celebrates beauty by: Raven Tyler

The annual Aggie Market Fridays (AMF), hosted by the Student University Activities Board, took place on Oct.20, 2017 in front of Williams Dining Hall.

This event helps to gives Aggies of any classification the opportunity to promote and sell their products on campus.

“Nobody else was hitting this spot with students by letting them share their gifts with others. It’s amazing to see A&T [students] support each other,” said Brooke Layell, a SUAB executive board member.

There are generally seven vendors at each event who sell various products such as: clothing, custom wigs/weave, all natural skin care, candles, perfume/body spray, and makeup.

Each AMF event includes its own unquie vendors, giving all student entrepreneurs on campus a chance to promote their businesses.

In addition to the vendors, music is also provided to help attract students. Greensboro’s well known disc jockey, DJ K Grady, featured music during the event.

Students also engaged in spontaneous dance battles, as well as a survey to enter a contest for prizes worth up to $5,000.

Luxe Looks Custom Wigs was created by senior biology student Shay Ravnell. The concept behind her business is to create custom-made, hand crafted, versatile wig units and weave that come in a variety of different colors, textures, and styles. Ravnell ships her products nationwide.

“From seeing her vendor outside of the cafe, I loved them. I rarely wear wigs but I would definitely go to her for one. There were so many different styles. I loved that,” said Ali’ce Batten, sophomore social work student.

Victoria Harris, a sophomore fashion merchandising and design student, sold her all natural, handmade skin care product line, Natural Blvssom. Her products include body butters and creams, facial toners, crémes, and shimmers.

Ingredients in her products range from shea butter to coconut oil. Prices for these products vary, according to size and demand, but they usually begin at only $5.

Noia Brittany has become a thriving business, both nationally and internationally. Brittany Bygrave, a junior entrepreneurship student, started her business just seven months ago.

Bygrave’s enterprise has experienced rapid growth in a short amount of time and has become an inspiration for many other student entrepreneurs on campus.

However, Bygrave believes her business would be nowhere without the support of student customers on campus.

To be a vendor at AMF, students must submit an application be approved by SUAB. There must also be examples of the promoted products with contact information for payments and shipping. The use of N.C. A&T’s logo on any product during AMF is prohibited.

Aggie Market Friday has become a grand opportunity for students to shed light on the businesses they have created.

Let’s continue to promote and support our fellow Aggies.

For more information on SUAB, or how to participate in the next Aggie Market Friday, follow SUAB on Instagram and Twitter @ncatsuab.