theSCORE NCCU vs N.C. A&T photo gallery Published 4 mins ago - ncatregister - 4mins ago Offensive lineman Brandon Parker (#70) proposes to longtime girlfriend. Photo by Johnathan Bryant Running back Marquell Cartwright (#22) on the carry. Photo by Johnathan Bryant Wide receiver Elijah Bell (#13) celebrates in the end zone with teammate Malik Wilson (#88) Photo by Johnathan Bryant Quarterback Lamar Raynard (#7) making a play call during the game. Photo by Johnathan Bryant Quarterback Lamar Raynard (#7) on the carry. Photo by Jonathan Bryant Tight end Trey Scott (#84) evades defender Photo by Johnathan Bryant Wide receiver Jaquel Capel on the run after pass from Raynard. Photo by Johnathan Bryant Wide receiver Elijah Bell (#13) catches touchdown pass from Raynard in the end zone. Photo by Johnathan Bryant Offensive lineman Brandon parker (#70) proposes to longtime girlfriend Photo by Johnathan Bryant Offensive lineman Brandon Parker (#70) proposes to longtime girlfriend. Photo by Johnathan Bryant Offensive lineman Brandon Parker (#70) proposes to longtime girlfriend. Photo by Johnathan Bryant Defensive lineman Kadarius Kendrick (#98) gets the sack on quarterback Chauncey Caldwell (#12) Photo by Johnathan Bryant Running back Jamari Smith (#20) on the carry against the Eagles. Photo by Jonathan Bryant Wide receiver Elijah Bell (#3) brings down touchdown pass. Bell broke the school’s single-season touchdown receptions record with his 11th TD of the season.Photo by Johnathan Bryant 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it