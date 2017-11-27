NCCU vs N.C. A&T photo gallery

Offensive lineman Brandon Parker (#70) proposes to longtime girlfriend. Photo by Johnathan Bryant
Running back Marquell Cartwright (#22) on the carry. Photo by Johnathan Bryant
Wide receiver Elijah Bell (#13) celebrates in the end zone with teammate Malik Wilson (#88) Photo by Johnathan Bryant
Quarterback Lamar Raynard (#7) making a play call during the game. Photo by Johnathan Bryant
Quarterback Lamar Raynard (#7) on the carry. Photo by Jonathan Bryant
Tight end Trey Scott (#84) evades defender Photo by Johnathan Bryant
Wide receiver Jaquel Capel on the run after pass from Raynard. Photo by Johnathan Bryant
Wide receiver Elijah Bell (#13) catches touchdown pass from Raynard in the end zone. Photo by Johnathan Bryant
Defensive lineman Kadarius Kendrick (#98) gets the sack on quarterback Chauncey Caldwell (#12) Photo by Johnathan Bryant
Running back Jamari Smith (#20) on the carry against the Eagles. Photo by Jonathan Bryant
Wide receiver Elijah Bell (#3) brings down touchdown pass. Bell broke the school’s single-season touchdown receptions record with his 11th TD of the season.
Photo by Johnathan Bryant
