Pretty Woman by: Khalia Powell

Dear,

Pretty Woman

Don’t you dare look into the mirror and judge yourself.

You are not defined by the weight on the scale,

or by the shade of your skin or the color of your hair.

You are a goddess, so wear what you wear.

No matter if you’re tall or short, rich or poor,

neither here nor there.

You are beautiful,

Sensational.

Even when you feel something else.

Sweet Soul,

you are rare.

One of a kind

Smart.

Intelligent.

Deserving of love and respect.

You are strong, benevolent.

You can be all you want,

you don’t listen to them.

Who say you’re not special,

insignificant.

Placing, planting seeds of doubt to stir you within.

Shine your light,

how you want.

Use your voice,

when you want.

Be all you want,

Pretty woman.

Don’t you ever forget.