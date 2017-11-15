SGRHO celebrates 95 years

The Gamma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. (SGRHOS) hosted their annual founder’s day program on Nov. 8, 2017, in the Dudley Multipurpose room.

This year’s celebration was particularly special for the SGRHOS as they commemorated on “95 years of pure gold.”

The event opened with a quick welcome from chapter president, Jordan Williams, followed by facts about the sorority such as their mascot, colors, motto, and nickname.

Williams continued by acknowledging some of the Gamma chapter’s own history.

This included their actual founder’s date, March 3, 1951, as well as some of their past program topics such as women’s empowerment, personal fitness, and talent shows.

The theme for the program was “Living your life like it’s golden,” which is based on Jill Scott’s song, “Golden.”

The song has an extra special meaning to the SGRHOS as it centered around one of their sororities principal colors.

The guest speaker for the night was Nidra Ricks. She currently works as an IT training manager for Cone Health.

Ricks is also a Spring 2001 initiate into the Omicron Eta chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.

Ricks began her speech by acknowledging and praising all the different Greek organizations in the room.

Ricks provided the crowd with a variety of inspirational themes throughout her speech.

The bulk of her address was based on three principles that make up her personal philosophy: inspire others, desire to learn, and be humble.

One of Ricks’ most motivational moments was when she talked about the assimilation that she has experienced as being a Black woman in a predominantly white workforce.

She recited a poem that related to this experience as she acknowledges that we as humans do not fit in the mandatory boxes society tries to put us in.

Ricks’ closed her speech with an encouraging statement that she herself said it took her years to finally discover.

“Every situation you go through, there is a lesson and a blessing,” said Ricks.

Representatives from all Divine 9 organizations were in attendance.

At the end of the event, the current members of the Gamma chapter were graced with a variety of gifts, hugs, and congratulations from various other Greek chapters in the room for their founder’s day.

“For me, Greek unity is just a beautiful collection of black people helping each other succeed,” said Sage Wallace-Williams, president of the Zeta Alpha Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

“There is a genuine friendship between our two organizations and we just wanted to come out and support.”

Even though this year the Gamma chapter celebrated their founders day early, the group still has a variety of programs in place to celebrate the establishment of their organization.

“As a group, we just try to get everybody together to just be in each other’s company,” said Brianne Greene, vice president of the Gamma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

For more information on the Gamma, follow them on Instagram and Twitter @gamma_1922.

The Gamma Chapter will be hosting the annual crowning of their royal court at 7:22 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2017 in the GCB Auditorum.