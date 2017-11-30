Theatre programs opens musical this week

The North Car­olina Agri­cul­tural and Tech­ni­cal State Uni­verisity The­atre de­part­ment will pre­miere their last show of the se­mes­ter, “Sanc­ti­fied” on Thurs­day, Nov. 30, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. in the Paul Robe­son The­atre

Sanc­ti­fied,” tells the story of a small-coun­try black church work­ing to­wards prep­ping for their an­nual re­vival. When the new in­terim pas­tor, Harold P. John­son takes the pul­pit, the church must face their ar­chaic tra­di­tions be­ing chal­lenged by a rev­o­lu­tion­iz­ing young min­is­ter.

Through song and dance, John­son ig­nites into the con­gre­ga­tion not only a new and more youth­ful way of think­ing and prais­ing but a deeper un­der­stand­ing of their in­ter­nal love for God as well.

Writ­ten and di­rected by Javon John­son, “Sanc­ti­fied” has won mul­ti­ple awards in­clud­ing the 2009 Au­gust Wil­son Award for Best Pro­duc­tion and Best Mu­si­cal Di­rec­tion.

John­son, a South Car­olina na­tive, has an ex­ten­sive pro­fes­sional reper­toire in­clud­ing work­ing on such sets as “Dad­dy’s Lit­tle Girls”, “Tyler Per­ry’s: House of Payne”, and “Bar­ber­shop 2.”

He is also a found­ing en­sem­ble mem­ber/ res­i­dent play­wright of the Congo Square The­atre Co. in Chicago. John­son has per­formed in a va­ri­ety of off-Broad­way shows that range from “A Raisin in the Sun” to “Mac­beth.”

“Sanc­ti­fied” will run un­til Dec. 3. Each show be­gins at 7:30 p.m. with an added 3:00 p.m. mati­nee on Sun­day. Tick­ets vary in price. For more in­for­ma­tion and ticket in­quiries, call (336) 334-7749 or visit, ncatag­gies.com.