Theatre programs opens musical this week
The North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State Univerisity Theatre department will premiere their last show of the semester, “Sanctified” on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. in the Paul Robeson Theatre
Sanctified,” tells the story of a small-country black church working towards prepping for their annual revival. When the new interim pastor, Harold P. Johnson takes the pulpit, the church must face their archaic traditions being challenged by a revolutionizing young minister.
Through song and dance, Johnson ignites into the congregation not only a new and more youthful way of thinking and praising but a deeper understanding of their internal love for God as well.
Written and directed by Javon Johnson, “Sanctified” has won multiple awards including the 2009 August Wilson Award for Best Production and Best Musical Direction.
Johnson, a South Carolina native, has an extensive professional repertoire including working on such sets as “Daddy’s Little Girls”, “Tyler Perry’s: House of Payne”, and “Barbershop 2.”
He is also a founding ensemble member/ resident playwright of the Congo Square Theatre Co. in Chicago. Johnson has performed in a variety of off-Broadway shows that range from “A Raisin in the Sun” to “Macbeth.”
“Sanctified” will run until Dec. 3. Each show begins at 7:30 p.m. with an added 3:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets vary in price. For more information and ticket inquiries, call (336) 334-7749 or visit, ncataggies.com.