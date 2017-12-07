ΦΒΣ: Queens of Soul by: Elaijah Gibbs-Jones

Family, friends, and students gathered in Harrison Auditorium to witness the crowning of the 2017-18 Miss Phi Beta Sigma and Royal Court on Nov. 3, 2017.

This year’s pageant emphasized that the fraternity was searching for their Queens of Soul.

The Miss Phi Beta Sigma pageant is held every academic school year to seek a Royal Court that will benefit the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity.

“We have the pageant to crown three women to aid our Mister Phi Beta Sigma in fraternal activities and primarily community service projects,” said Jordan McAlpine, Brother of Phi Beta Sigma.

The Queens of Soul theme was displayed with soulful music that emerged from the past.

The eight contestants began the night off with a dance to En Vogue’s “Giving Him Something He Can Feel.”

Additionally, each contestant was given the opportunity to introduce themselves with their pageant greeting and a quote they live by.

Kayla Tate SGA President, and McAlpine hosted the event. The two introduced themselves by mimicking the eight contestants’ pageant introductions, as well as acknowledging the pageant’s six judges for the evening.

Contestants also participated in the swimwear section of the protest.; in this section of the event each contestant was able to incorporate their own style into their swimsuits.

Contestants such as Fahsyrah Knight embraced black beauty by changing her hair to a big afro while modeling an all black swimsuit as she held up a closed fist to demonstrate black unity.

After the swimwear was displayed, Tate and McAlpine put on a different show for the audience to advance the pageant’s theme as they personified Ike and Tina Turner.

As Tate began singing hits like “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” the crowd roared with laughter.

In addition to the Ike and Tina skit, Tate acted as Diana Ross and Mary J. Blige during the remainder of the pageant.

Contestants were given two minutes to showcase their talents to the audience and judges. Three contestants chose to perform their original poems.

Meanwhile, others decided to do inspirational and gospel dances, such as LaMiah Tysinger who praised dance to “God’s Property’s More Than I Can Bear.”

The remainder of the contestants performed talents in mime and singing.The talent portion ended, and the contestants arrived back on stage to flaunt their elegantware.

As they presented their pageant walks, Tate and McAlpine read each candidate’s biographies which included their backgrounds and achievements.

In this segment, the contestants were asked to answer one question that was by Courtney Kimble, 2016-17 Miss Eta Chapter.

Questions such as, “If you could implement one service event what would it be and why?”

“I would implement a community service event to help young mothers, because often times people forget about the young mothers in our community that need help,” said DeVone Gainey, sophomore journalism and mass communications student.

By the end of the night, crowns and sashes from the 2016-17 Miss Phi Beta Sigma and Royal Court were passed down to its new owners.

DeVone Gainey, sophomore journalism and mass communication student was granted the title of Miss Phi Beta Sigma.

Along with Gainey, Bridget Rouse, senior social work student, was named Miss Royal Blue and Pure White, and Ashley Bridges, sophomore elementary education student obtained the title of Miss Eta Chapter.

Congratulations to Devone Gainey for Miss Phi Beta Sigma, Bridget Rouse for Miss Royal Blue and Pure White and Ashley Bridges for Miss Eta Chapter. If you see these Aggies around show them support by telling them congratulations.