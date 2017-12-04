Cardi B receives 2 Grammy Nominations.

By: Autumn Allen

It’s no surprise that former Love & Hip Hop New York star, Cardi B has had an amazing year from the debut of her single “Bodak Yellow” topping the Billboard charts at No. 1 to getting engaged to rapper, Offset (1/3 Migos). The Bronx native’s single, “Bodak Yellow” retained the No. 1 spot on Billboard charts for 6 weeks in a row, making history as the longest-running No. 1 single by a solo female rapper ever. On Billboard’s Nov. 18th chart, Cardi secured the No. 1 and No. 2 spots with “Bodak Yellow” and “Motorsport”, a collaboration with Migos and Nicki Minaj. Within 2 weeks of being No. 2 on the Billboard Charts,“Motorsport” has already had over 37,000 downloads sold. To date, the Dec. 9th Billboard charts read that Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” has been on the chart for 19 weeks now and is still sitting high at No. 2, while her single, “Motorsport” sits at No. 10 after being on the chart for only 4 weeks. Not bad at all! And that’s not it for Cardi B because her breakthrough year keeps getting bigger as she approaches the 2018 Grammy nominations for “Best Rap Performance,” while going up against artists like Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean, and her fiancé’s group, Migos. With artists like these, it’s safe to say this will be a tough decision, but may the best man or in this case, woman win! Be sure to tune in to your local CBS network on January 28th,2018 430PST to find out who will bring home the Grammys.