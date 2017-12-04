Celebration Bowl: What you need to know

The Aggies of North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University made history this season, with an undefeated record of 11-0.

They will have the opportunity to compete for a chance at a perfect season with a record of 12-0 on December 16, in Atlanta as they take on the Tigers of Grambling State University at the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl at the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This will be the second trip to Atlanta in three years for the Aggies, as they defeated Alcorn State University 41-34 in 2015 to become the first ever Celebration Bowl Champions.

The Celebration Bowl is a bowl game matching up the winners of the premier athletic conferences of HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) football; the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and the South-Western Athletic Conference.

This will be the second appearance for both N.C. A&T, and Grambling, with the latter defeating the Eagles of North Carolina Central, resulting in an intense last minute victory for the Tigers in the 2016 Celebration Bowl.

With the game only days away, tickets are selling fast. Unfortunately there are no student discounts for tickets, but prices start as as low as $35 on the official Celebration Bowl website. There is Me Plus 3 offer where fans can purchase four tickets for the price of three, resulting in a 25% discount per ticket. However this goes for the base price only.

Tickets are on sale on the official Celebration Bowl website through Dec. 15 at the link listed below: https://www.thecelebrationbowl.com/tickets.

The game will take place at on December 16, 217 at the Mercedes-Benz stadium at 12 pm, and will air live on ABC.