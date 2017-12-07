Influential women featured at forum

The latest Chancellor’s Town Hall featured three influential women

on a panel to discuss women’s empowerment with the students of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Actress Gabrielle Union, attorney and commentator Angela Rye, and journalist Lisa Ling sat on a panel on Tuesday, Sept. 12, where they discussed health and welfare, representation and success, safety and survival, and the devaluing of women in pop culture. The event was moderated by Danya Bacchus, N.C. A&T alumna and ABC News freelance correspondent.

Health and welfare are something that often go neglected not only among women but in the black community.

According to Bacchus, 25 percent of women between ages 16 and 25 have mental health issues. The conversation was quickly swayed as the panelists admitted that many insecurities stem from social media.

One way to combat the feelings social media can create is to practice restraint and refrain. While many people often run to share their personal lives on social media, Lisa Ling says this is something she frequently practices. Union referenced how N.C.A&T alum Terrence J can post his nice house now, but that post doesn’t reflect how many times he’s been told ‘no,’ throughout his career.

“Comparison is the thief of joy,” said Bacchus.

Another way to stay strong amidst challenges of health and welfare is

to surround yourself with a circle of friends and family that have your best interest at heart.

“You’re not weak for admitting that you have anxiety or depression or any mental health issue,” said Union.

Therapy is a great way to maintain a well-balanced mental state. While therapy and counseling are two services that are often under appreciated the impact of sharing problems with a licensed doctor can be the key to overcoming inner battles.