N.C. A&T Golf teams eager to begin season by: Deon Joyce

When people think about sports at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, one of the first things that come to mind is football.

Football reigns supreme at A&T in part because of all the accomplishments they have achieved as a program. However, there are a wide variety of sports programs at N.C. A&T, including newer programs like the men’s and women’s golf teams.

The women’s golf program is entering into their second season, after a successful fi rst season. The team finished second in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Showcase, second at Savannah State Fall Tiger Invitational, and fourth in the PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Tournament. The women’s team also had a couple of new additions to an already strong team.

One of the new comers is Bo Young Park, who is a junior majoring in Liberal studies and a South Korean national. Park is a transfer from Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, and their team finished third in nationals last season with Park, in addition to being named an All American her first year at Tyler College.

But Park is not happy with where her game is at the moment, “I feel like I have a lot to develop.” said Park. With that being her mindset, she has been working on her game to become a better athlete. Park’s goals for this season are to “win tournaments,” and with her winning attitude , she motivates her fellow the same mindset.

The newest sports program for A&T athletics is the Men’s Golf team. This is the first ever season for men’s golf, and the team will be traveling to various places such as Virginia, Georgia and Florida to compete. Men’s golf team has five players on their roster and one standout is Sophomore Casey Lindo.

Lindo hails from Charlotte, North Carolina where he attended Mallard Creek High School, and has been playing golf for seven years. Lindo is apprehensive about the first season of the program. “I’m nervous, I’m nervous” said Lindo. But he is ready to get back into the feel of organized golf, and has great expectations for the upcoming season. “I want to play well, get a good vibe with the team and have fun with the team,” said Lindo.

The Men’s and Women’s golf team is being coached by Richard Watkins. Watkins has been involved with golf for over 50 years and was the first African-American on the golf team when he attended High Point University. When Aggie Athletics announced the upcoming golf team 2 years ago, Watkins received a large amount of support for the coaching position.

Although his first time coaching golf was the 2016-2017 season with the N.C. A&T women’s golf team, he is no stranger to teaching the game of golf, after teaching golf classes for 15 years. He emphasized his love of teaching, most importantly the game of golf, “First time coaching golf, not my first-time teaching golf,” said Watkins. This will be his first year coaching the men’s golf team, and is looking forward to the upcoming season. “I’m looking for good things from the men this season,” said Watkins.

The second season of women’s golf team, and the first season for the men’s golf team will begin Sept. 25th at the Hampton Invitational in Hampton, Virginia.