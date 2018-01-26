BREAKING NEWS: Alleged Sexual Assault on Social Media

A student accused a professor of sexual assault in November.

The University has attempted to investigate the claims, according to the statement released by the Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Beryl McEwen.

While the alleged victim confirmed an appointment with the university’s Title IX investigator, neither the student, parents, nor legal counsel were present.

The statement goes on to say,

“It is extremely difficult for the university to address such a critical matter, only receiving accusations from email and social media accounts utilizing a name, photo, and alleged witness that have not been confirmed.”

N.C. A&T assures students sexual assault allegations are not taken lightly. According to the statement, these allegations were found to be “unsubstantiated.”

If you feel you have experienced sexual assault or discrimination, contact N.C. A&T’s Title IX office (336)334-7862.

The A&T Register will not refer to the student by gender or name until the accusations have been confirmed. It is the policy of The A&T Register not to release the names of victims of sexual assault.