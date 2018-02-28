Because Aggies Do….Bowl by Kendall Rooks

The Lady Aggies have won their fourth -straight MEAC South title after dominating the competition this past weekend.

The Lady Aggies Bowling team is aiming to end its season this year at nationals, aftera heartbreaking loss last year at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference finals, the Lady Aggies have their eyes on the prize: a championship.

The Lady Aggies are ranked No. 17 nationally after the conference matchup at AMF Bowling Lanes in Greensboro, they were able to win their second consecutive Southern Conference title.

The bowling team has placed forth their dedication to create a successful season for them thus far.

“March is a big month for us,” said coach Kim Terrell-Kearney. “We’d love for students to come out and support their Aggies.”

With their win this weekend, the Lady Aggies are on track for the MEAC Bowling Championship on March 23.

The seven-member team is comprised of freshmen Candyce Bradley, Ana Olaya and Cameron Strombeck; sophomores Kayli Christa, Tyra Merrit and Mia Pop; and senior Briana Boze.

They practice up to six days a week and study concentration skills, core strength and striving to be great athletes the bowling team have been able to be on a path to another successful bowling season.

“Growing in understanding the collegiate level of bowling these six young ladies have “recognized what’s called to be considered the best team”, said Terrell-Kearney.

This particular sport calls for mental and physical skills and is open to anyone who would like to participate no matter the body type or age. Terrell-Kearney explains that bowling is just like any other sport without the opponent having to play defense against the offensive team.

Their successes have not gone unnoticed by students.

“I am so excited and proud of all the accomplishments made by the bowling team,” said Monet Deadwyler, a junior computer engineering student. “This year’s athletics has shown tremendous growth through successful seasons.”

This year’s team has had many successful wins and shown tremendous growth through their hard work, dedication, and skill.

Terrell-Kearney invites everyone to support the team. March’s madness includes sectionals on March 9, bowling at Vanderbilt University on March 16, and the MEAC Bowling Championships on March 23. Preparation will help lead the Lady Aggies into the April championship season: April 12, NCAA Bowling Championships and April 19, USBC Championships.