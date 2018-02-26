Expensive taste on a budget: The Remedy

By: AMANDA CRUMBLY The glitz and glamour that surrounds New York Fashion Week is hard to look past and not feel like your wardrobe needs updating. The week-long celebrity-studded event influences people around the world and turns heads for many reasons; to see what designers have in store for next season and to see a forecast of trends. According to the official NYFW website, Jeremy Scott LaQuan Smith, The Blonds among many other designers are scheduled to showcase their collections on the runways this week. After getting a glimpse of a show, there’s a high chance you’d want at least one item you see coming down the runway to find its way to your closet.

But with high-end designers’ fashions that can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars, it is not the ideal budget for typical college students. So how can young adults who are influenced by major fashion brands stay fly on a budget?

N.C. A&T students might have a solution right on campus that will keep your wardrobe lit without breaking the bank.

Krystal Hall, sophomore journalism and mass communication student has a passion for wardrobe styling. Hall began a wardrobe consulting business, Krys Stylez, at the start of the year after encouragement from family and friends.

Hall’s consulting business is not only for fashion advice but is also aimed to help people discover their personal style.

Hall prides herself in having the ability to style an outfit without spending too much money on her clothes while maintaining a nice appearance. She says wardrobe styling is important to her because when you look good, you feel good – “and when people feel good, it’s always good vibes” says Hall.

It is no secret the effect influence social media has on society. Many people feel pressure to reach or keep up with sought after trends. Hall believes influence from social media plays a part in society believing it is necessary to maintain a status of popularity. “People want to show out and feel the need to have on the most expensive items to be popular,” Hall reiterates.

Hall combats this idea by shopping at low-end affordable retailers and encouraging people to just be themselves.

Hall says three staple pieces everyone should have in their closet to make it through next season are a trench coat, nice comfortable shoes and jewelry. These items can polish your outfit and take it from boring to glam!

While it is tempting to save a month’s worth of earnings to purchase a high-end item, you won’t have to spend your savings to look fly this season or for the rest of the year. Hall suggests shopping at Forever 21, and online retailers, Fashion Nova and Boo Hoo. The variety of clothing on the sites will help you build a defining wardrobe and make a fashion statement on a budget.