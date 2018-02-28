N.C. A&T celebrates Engineering Week by: Elaijah Gibbs-Jones

N.C. A&T’s College of Engineering (COE) participated in National Engineers Week for the Spring 2018 semester. This year’s theme held the title of “Engineers: Inspiring Wonder.”

Engineer’s Week, or E-Week, was not only celebrated on the campus of N.C. A&T, but at college and high school campuses and corporate offices everywhere.

According to the official Engineering website, Discover, the purpose for the week is to “Celebrate the difference engineers make in the world, increase public dialogue on the need for engineers and bring engineering to life for youth, educators and parents.”

The most popular enrolled major is mechanical engineering. However, every program of engineers, such as electrical and computer engineering and industrial and systems engineering, were encouraged to participate in the week’s festivities.

E-Week included a series of celebrations, corporate workshops and panel discussions for all College of Engineering students to attend. Majority of the events occurred in McNair, Graham and Cherry Halls.

The first event to kick off E-Week was a celebration that commended educators and students within the COE. Throughout the remainder of the week, students were given a numerous amount of opportunities to receive resume critiques, participate in speed interviews and hold conversations focused on money management for millennials.

Along with these events, students and faculty attended a series of banquets and breakfasts. The first banquet took place at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center on Wed., Feb. 21, 2018. The banquet and reception permitted students to network with employers of different corporations.

Additionally, this was an opportunity for the COE to present awards. By the end of the evening, N.C. A&T’s COE named civil, architectural and environmental engineering Associate Professor Ronnie Bailey as the 2018 Advisor and Mentor of Excellence. COE also awarded senior biomedical engineer student Mary Omotoso with the Namaskar Award.

Students found E-Week to be helpful in terms of career building and character development.

“E-Week allows professional development and knowledge to be shared between the experience of employers and alumni and the inexperience of students,” said junior biomedical engineering student Maximilien DeLeon

Each event of E-Week had a designed purpose to prepare COE students for the Spring 2018 Career Fair, which included companies such as ASCO Power Technologies. Engineering students that attended felt well-prepared for the final event.

“This week displays that N.C. A&T is actually investing in its students. Even though it was my third E-Week, I still learned many tips and tricks to secure the bag in my chosen field,” said DeLeon.