2018-2019 SGA Results
Run-off elections will take place April 4th from 8am-6pm
SGA Executive Board:
SGA President: Delaney Vandergrift
Ms. A&T: Run-off between Kamaria Bush and Jada Brown
Mr. A&T: Run-off between Derek Edwards and Kendall Mack
VP-Internal Affairs: Darian Thompson
VP-External Affairs: Julian Cuffie
SGA Secretary: Arlette Hawkins
SGA Treasurer: Jamie Womack
Attorney General: Tyra Slade
Senior Class Council:
Senior Class President: Cortina Mosley
Senior Class Vice President: Vacant
Senior Class Secretary: Aerial Woody
Senior Class Treasurer: Vacant
Ms. Senior: Run-off between Brittany Chang and Nicole Gregory
Mr. Senior: Johnathan Lunsford
Junior Class Council:
Junior Class President: Allison Gilmore
Junior Class Vice President: Amari Hunter
Junior Class Secretary: Vacant
Junior Treasurer: Vacant
Miss Junior: Diamond Mangrum
Mr. Junior: Carter Williams
Sophomore Class Council:
Sophomore Class President: Edward Dickerson
Sophomore Class Vice President: Sydney Wheeler
Sophomore Class Secretary: Monae Shockley
Sophomore Class Treasurer: Naomi Desta
Miss Sophomore: Run-off between Brianna Rascoe and Jurnee Agbowu
Mr. Sophomore: Justin Rose