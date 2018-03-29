2018-2019 SGA Results

From Left to Right: 2017-2018 SGA President Kayla Tate poses with the newly elected 2018-2019 SGA President Delaney Vandergrift

Run-off elections will take place April 4th from 8am-6pm

 

 

SGA Executive Board: 

SGA President: Delaney Vandergrift

Ms. A&T: Run-off between Kamaria Bush and Jada Brown

Mr. A&T: Run-off between Derek Edwards and Kendall Mack

VP-Internal Affairs: Darian Thompson 

VP-External Affairs: Julian Cuffie

SGA Secretary: Arlette Hawkins 

SGA Treasurer: Jamie Womack 

Attorney General: Tyra Slade 

 

Senior Class Council: 

Senior Class President: Cortina Mosley

Senior Class Vice President: Vacant 

Senior Class Secretary: Aerial Woody

Senior Class Treasurer: Vacant

Ms. Senior: Run-off between Brittany Chang and Nicole Gregory

Mr. Senior: Johnathan Lunsford 

 

Junior Class Council: 

Junior Class President: Allison Gilmore

Junior Class Vice President: Amari Hunter 

Junior Class Secretary: Vacant

Junior Treasurer: Vacant 

Miss Junior: Diamond Mangrum

Mr. Junior: Carter Williams

 

Sophomore Class Council: 

Sophomore Class President: Edward Dickerson 

Sophomore Class Vice President: Sydney Wheeler 

Sophomore Class Secretary: Monae Shockley 

Sophomore Class Treasurer: Naomi Desta

Miss Sophomore: Run-off between Brianna Rascoe and Jurnee Agbowu

Mr. Sophomore: Justin Rose 

 

 

