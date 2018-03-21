Achievements made by black women by: Taylor Morris

Women have always had the hardest time in society trying to gain rights for themselves especially when it comes to pay, achieving success, or even trying to voice their opinion on topics such as politics.

With movements like the “MeToo” or “Black girl magic,” women have been rising up and taking more control of their lives and standing up for what they believe they deserve.

Not only do women have a hard time in society, but black women have an even harder time trying to succeed in today’s world.

With all the adversity that black women go through there are black women that don’t let that bring them down.

Here is a showcase of some spectacular black women that said “I’m going to do what I want to do.”

Sherrexcia ‘Rexy’ Rolle

Rexy is a 29-year-old woman who

is the Vice President of Operations and General Counsel for Western Air, the largest running black-owned Bahamas airline. According to Face2FaceAfrica, “with a net worth of over $90 million, West Air is one of the largest privately owned airline company in the Bahamas.”

Rexy’s parents first came up with the company idea to start their own airline because in the islands, their people were having difficulty traveling to different places and wanted to help.

Rexy’s parents received two offers from aviation investors in the U.S and from there the business plan took off. Rexy has helped the company grow and now helped her community get direct