Achievements made by black women by: Taylor Morris
Women have always had the hardest time in society trying to gain rights for themselves especially when it comes to pay, achieving success, or even trying to voice their opinion on topics such as politics.
With movements like the “MeToo” or “Black girl magic,” women have been rising up and taking more control of their lives and standing up for what they believe they deserve.
Not only do women have a hard time in society, but black women have an even harder time trying to succeed in today’s world.
With all the adversity that black women go through there are black women that don’t let that bring them down.
Here is a showcase of some spectacular black women that said “I’m going to do what I want to do.”
Sherrexcia ‘Rexy’ Rolle
Rexy is a 29-year-old woman who
is the Vice President of Operations and General Counsel for Western Air, the largest running black-owned Bahamas airline. According to Face2FaceAfrica, “with a net worth of over $90 million, West Air is one of the largest privately owned airline company in the Bahamas.”
Rexy’s parents first came up with the company idea to start their own airline because in the islands, their people were having difficulty traveling to different places and wanted to help.
Rexy’s parents received two offers from aviation investors in the U.S and from there the business plan took off. Rexy has helped the company grow and now helped her community get direct
flights to Haiti, Cuba, and Jamaica.
Journi Prewitt
Prewitt, a 17-year-old girl from Memphis, launched a subscription box called the “Black Butterfly Beautiful Box” that comes with a book written by someone of color, an item from a black business, and toys based on age and gender.
This monthly subscription box
was created to help promote African- American children and young adults to read.
BizJournals wrote, “Seventeen-year- old Journi Prewitt was inspired by her cousin and her little brother to start her own business.” Journi noticed the young people in her family weren’t interested in reading and she wanted to help fix that problem.
Her subscription box is 30 dollars a month and it is continuing to grow.
Vanessa Nelson
Nelson was a star on the reality shows “Married at First Sight” and “Second Chances.” She went through break ups in the spotlight that affected her, but
not in a way one might expect. In fact, her experiences inspired her to make business moves. She is launching an app called “Remedy,” which was created to help deal with a broken heart.
MadameNoire.com claims the app will feature, “a personalized intake process, mood and routine tracker, journal prompts, access to community content, and a subscription box option.”
This helped her to take her mind off her sadness and focus on something that was fun and helped others.
Women can do whatever they put their minds to. BLACK women can do whatever they put their minds to.