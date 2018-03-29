Dear student public officials…

Our last paper featured grading of the executive board of Student Government Association (SGA).

To do this, we sat as an editorial board and thoroughly examined the SGA’s constitution along with any relevant documentation provided by each elected official.

In doing this, we noticed a pressing issue not only with elected officials, but the constitution itself.

The constitution, last revised in May 2017, is extremely vague in mentioning the duties and responsibilities of elected officials.

Without detailing responsibilities for each official, the constitution is open

to interpretation, making it difficult to hold elected officials accountable for the change we expect them to make.

We encourage that the constitution be revisited and revised with more specific details and responsibilities of each official.

While this year’s elected officials were active in the Greensboro community and have already been graded for the semester, we encourage future candidates to study their position and duties in depth.

Candidates need to know exactly what they are responsible for and how they can best represent their campus.

Understanding the position also aims to prevent candidates from making false promises during their campaign, which leads to disappointment amongst the candidate and student body.

Previous campaigns may have ran on a certain platform, but we tend to see