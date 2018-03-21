Has the feminist movement succeeded? By: Fajr Abdul Azeez

Fajr Abdul Azeez – Contributor

Today women can vote, run for political office and escape the boundaries of being a housewife, but has the feminist movement solved all our problems?

The first wave of feminism occured around the late 19th and early 20th century. The Women’s Movement in America was an evolution from social reform groups such as the abolitionists.

Much of early feminism was focused on overturning legal inequalities, such as the women’s suffrage movement. Feminists at the time were mainly known as Suffragists.

Women who participated in the first feminist wave were Eleanor Roosevelt, Marlene Dietrich, and even insprired the creation of the face of women’s work movement, Rosie the Riveter.

Continuing into the 1960s and 70s, second wave feminists turned their focus to racial inequalities, gender norms

and challenged the role of women in society.

Some leaders in the feminist movement during this time were Betty Friedan, Gloria Steinem, and Angela Davis.

Going into the third wave, women were given rights and programs gained by the women of the second wave. Laws like Title IX gave women equal access to education.

Third-wave feminists were starting