The Score’s NFL “way too early” 2018 mock Draft by Jarod Hamilton

The 2018 NFL Draft weekend is scheduled for April 26th through the 28th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

While the draft is a little over a month away, there is still much speculation on who the Cleveland Browns will take number one overall. Will it be Penn State running back, Saquon Barkely, or will it be a quarterback like Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen in this QB heavy draft? Take a look at this mock draft for the top 10 picks, and let us know what you think! @ us on twitter @TheATRegister and use the hashtag #ATRscore.

Cleveland Browns- QB Sam Darnold (USC)

The Browns need a quarterback it’s that simple. With that being said, Darnold has all the makings of a future Pro Bowl quarterback. He has natural instincts, ability, and played in a big market with the USC Trojans in Los Angeles, so he should be accustomed to the publicity the Browns get. The only downside to this possible pick is he’s known for running out of the pocket when even the slightest pressure appears.

New York Giants- QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)

The Giants still possess Eli Manning but he’s 37 years old. While getting a prospect as polarizing as Saquon Barkley would be exciting for the current roster, running backs aren’t usually top picks anymore. As Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt proved last season, third round running backs are more than adequate. The Giants should draft Manning’s successor in Rosen, who has near perfect mechanics. While his leadership skills and arrogance leave room for concern, but he should still be drafted within the top 5 picks.

New York Jets- QB Baker Mayfield (OKLA)

While Mayfield even going in the top 10 is a stretch, the scheme would be perfect here as the Jets need more of a precision passer than someone with a big arm like Josh Allen. He has charisma, is a better athlete than his 4.8 40 yard dash suggests, and is labeled a gamer by coaches and players around the country. His height may scare teams and because of that it may affect his deep ball.

Cleveland Browns- DE Bradley Chubb (NCST)

This would be the perfect opportunity for the Browns to select Barkley, but the Browns signed Carlos Hyde to a three-year deal in free agency and are aiming to re-sign their other running back Duke Johnson, to an extension. With that being said, good pass rushers don’t come as often like running backs, especially in the first round and Chubb would be perfect fit for them. His speed off the edge and his tackling ability are pro ready already and this move would solidify the Browns defensive line for the next ten years since they drafted Myles Garrett number one last year.

Denver Broncos- QB Josh Allen (WYO)

The Broncos QB situation has been a bit murky since Peyton Manning’s last season in 2015-2016. Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, and Paxton Lynch have all fizzled out in one way or another. The Broncos have had a stout defense for years and their pass game includes Pro Bowl receivers Demaryius Thomas, and Emmanuel Sanders. Someone who could get the ball to these receivers would be ideal.

Indianapolis Colts- RB Saquon Barkley (Penn St.)

The Colts swapped their third overall pick to the Jets for the sixth pick and a bevy of second rounders. At this point in the draft whoever is available between Barkley and Chubb is who the Colts should take. It’s a win-win! Barkley would probably be better because someone needs to take the pressure off of Andrew Luck. Barkley is a transcendent prospect who can run and catch out of the backfield, and he’s also a kick returner, he took two kickoffs to the house last year.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- CB Denzel Ward (Ohio St.)

The Bucs could use either a corner or a safety in which they could select Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick, but the Bucs need a corner opposite of Vernon Hargreaves. Ward is super athletic as he ran a 4.32 40 yard dash which is only one tenth shy of the combine record. He only allowed 35.1% of passes in his direction to be completed per Pro Football Focus. Despite getting two interceptions last year (the only interceptions of his career) he deflected 15 passes. The knock on Ward is he’s 5’11 and 183 pounds and might get beat by bigger receivers such as Julio Jones.

Chicago Bears- G Quenton Nelson (ND)

This one should be fairly easy, as long as Chubb is off the board by this time the need at guard for the Bears is a big one with the departure of Josh Sitton. With comparisons to former first-team All-Pro Chris Snee, Nelson has elite skills and would be the rare exception for a guard and be drafted in the top ten.

9. San Francisco 49ers- WR Calvin Ridley (BAMA)

The 49ers could use someone for Jimmy Garoppolo to throw too. A good route runner, Ridley can create space and has soft hands to catch the ball. He needs to put on weight to shake bigger defensive backs, and is also a slightly older than most of the prospects, as he will turn 24 during the next season.

10. Oakland Raiders- LB Roquan Smith (UGA)

This pick would be the perfect guy to pair with Khalil Mack. The Raiders should draft Smith and have their front seven established for the next five to six years He has good size, is an every down linebacker, and is relentless in pursuit. He’s not the fastest but his potential outweighs his lack of speed.