After the storm: volunteering oppurtunities in Greensboro by Allison Gilmore

The tornado has hit the community hard, and Aggies are coming together to rebuild their community. These are locations still in need of donated items or volunteers.

Moore Gym Suite 120

April 18 – 30, 2017 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Item donation: toiletries, nonperishable food, blankets, socks, medical supplies, school supplies, baby items, etc.

825 W Gate City Blvd

Item donation: Food and clothes

2517 Phillips Ave

Item donation: Food and clothes

709 E Market St; Luxe Lounge

Item donation: Food, clothes, water, nonperishable items

1822 Sharpe Rd; New Jerusalem Cathedral

Item donation: Clothes

3512-C E Wendover Ave

Item donation: Clothes, shoes, water, blankets, nonperishable food

WFMY News 2; #2Cares

bkimvolunteers to help with clean-up, a donation of money or food, or even nominal gift

cards for essentials

1500 Yanceyville St; the Volunteer Center

April 18th 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Volunteers to call members of the community to inform them about tornado relief efforts

2806 Randle Rd Suite C; The Grace Movement

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Volunteers needed to help with childcare services

107 Grovecrest Way; The Reserve

Item donation: nonperishable food items and clothes.

1105 Willow Street

Need drivers to deliver food

2207 East Cone Blvd; Evangel Fellowship: Power Play Center

April 18 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Item donation: bottled water, nonperishable pop-top food items, toiletries, flashlights, batteries, etc.

1523 Barto Pl. Unit A

April 18 6:45 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Item donation: nonperishable pop-top food items and bottled water for GCS families.