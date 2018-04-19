After the storm: volunteering oppurtunities in Greensboro by Allison Gilmore
The tornado has hit the community hard, and Aggies are coming together to rebuild their community. These are locations still in need of donated items or volunteers.
Moore Gym Suite 120
April 18 – 30, 2017 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Item donation: toiletries, nonperishable food, blankets, socks, medical supplies, school supplies, baby items, etc.
825 W Gate City Blvd
Item donation: Food and clothes
2517 Phillips Ave
Item donation: Food and clothes
709 E Market St; Luxe Lounge
Item donation: Food, clothes, water, nonperishable items
1822 Sharpe Rd; New Jerusalem Cathedral
Item donation: Clothes
3512-C E Wendover Ave
Item donation: Clothes, shoes, water, blankets, nonperishable food
WFMY News 2; #2Cares
bkimvolunteers to help with clean-up, a donation of money or food, or even nominal gift
cards for essentials
1500 Yanceyville St; the Volunteer Center
April 18th 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Volunteers to call members of the community to inform them about tornado relief efforts
2806 Randle Rd Suite C; The Grace Movement
8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Volunteers needed to help with childcare services
107 Grovecrest Way; The Reserve
Item donation: nonperishable food items and clothes.
1105 Willow Street
Need drivers to deliver food
2207 East Cone Blvd; Evangel Fellowship: Power Play Center
April 18 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Item donation: bottled water, nonperishable pop-top food items, toiletries, flashlights, batteries, etc.
1523 Barto Pl. Unit A
April 18 6:45 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Item donation: nonperishable pop-top food items and bottled water for GCS families.