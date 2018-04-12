Aggie Fest isn’t what it used to be by: Lauren Mitchell

It can be said that Aggie Fest is the most anticipated event of the year, following GHOE.

The week-long festival gives students a break from the stress of classes and allows them to have a good time.

As the years go by, Aggie Fest seems to be overshadowed by the glory of what it used to be.

Many older Aggies remember Aggie Fest being as big as homecoming, turning out huge crowds of students, students from other HBCUs and even locals.

It started around 1980, and by 1985, it had become the premiere college spring event.

Events were originally held at the practice and included tailgates, a block party and concerts, featuring big names like the S.O.S. Band, Lakeside, and the Gap Band.

Unfortunately, the event grew too fast and caused many issues. As quickly as

it rose to fame, it was shut down after four people were shot by non-students in 1990.

It was successfully brought back in 1991 as the “Spring Spectacular,” but was shut down again in 1992 after a riot erupted, where 300 to 500 people blocked traffic, jumped on cars and threw rocks and bottles.