Cheating scandal rocks Cleveland by Carol Yeomans

This past week, Khloe Kardashian welcomed her new baby girl “True Thompson” into the world with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson; who plays center for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ideally, this would be a time of excitement for the arrival of a new baby, but sadly this is not the case.

Two days prior of Khloe giving birth, photos of Thompson surfaced around of him and an unknown woman. The alleged mistress exposed Thompson via Instagram with footage of the two together. Soon after the exposure, videos and photos cascaded to TMZ along with The Shade Room.

Apparently this is not Thompson’s first time cheating on a pregnant girlfriend. Sources say Thompson left his previous partner (Jordan Craig) while pregnant, to be with Khloe Kardashian.

What is ironic about this situation is that the videos and photos of Tristan getting touchy with a random chick did not happen this past week. The videos and photos that recently leaked were from October 2017 at a nightclub in D.C and when you put two and two together, Khloe was newly pregnant at the time.

If you have been keeping up with the Kardashians, you might be familiar with Khloes fertility issues and her wanting to have a child for so long now.

Jordyn Craig, the ex who Tristan allegedly ditched to get with Khloe posted a message on her Instagram story stating:

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others, wishing peace for everyone.”

Although it was not directed, many interpreted as a message to Thompson’s messy actions while having an expecting girlfriend.

Khloes fans flooded Thompson’s Instagram comments with their opinions some included “I hope the video doesn’t load when you go to watch Netflix and I hope everyone has a good day today except for Tristan Thompson.”

All within this past week, Tristan has gotten exposed for cheating on Khloe, Khloe gave birth to her new baby girl, and the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s is filming and set to air in less than two months.

With all this hot tea going on, their ratings will surely be successful.

Neither Khloe nor Tristan responded to any rumors, and the two appear to remain a couple according to their social media pages.