Dealing with mental health in Aggieland by: Jasmine Jones

We ask people how they are, and the answer is often, “I’m good.” What if people told us the truth? Or better yet, how different would it be if we expressed how we actually feel?

Perhaps our lives would be completely different.

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being, according to MentalHealth.gov. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others and make choices.

Mental health is important at every stage of life, and even more so in college.

College students often have many tasks to deal with simultaneously. The typical college environment includes academics, campus involvement, extracurricular, social lives, etc. Depending on the individual, this transition can be easy or difficult.

The four years in college entails many ups and downs. It’s not hard to understand how these stages in life can affect our mental health.

Jalyn Houston, senior marketing student, expressed her concerns on mental health via Twitter:

“To wake up every day and constantly fight your brain to work with (you) and not against you is a difficult task within itself, but to do this while smiling, laughing, learning, and working is an uphill battle, and I applaud anyone who does it.”

Still, many students struggle to combat their mental illnesses and some are not even aware they have one.

So the big question is: what can we do to combat mental illness?